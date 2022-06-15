KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

NYSE CB traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. 71,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,050. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

