KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.70. 56,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.24. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.21.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.