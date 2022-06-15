KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $39.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $656.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,045.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 175.37 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

