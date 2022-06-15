KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,469 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.