KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 24,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,961. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.