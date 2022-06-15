KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.78. 14,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

