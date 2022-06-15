KB Financial Partners LLC Has $730,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. American Express has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.