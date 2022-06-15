KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,035,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,488. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

