KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,161.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,099. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,136.37 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,410.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

