KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 10,324 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,509,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

