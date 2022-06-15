KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,332. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

