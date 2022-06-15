KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,639 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.69. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,471. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.69 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

