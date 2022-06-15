Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.83

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 7433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kennametal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $287,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

