KeyCorp Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

FIVE stock opened at $120.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

