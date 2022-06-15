KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $369,991.20

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $369,991.20 and approximately $801.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00415372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00062500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.24 or 1.67055511 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

