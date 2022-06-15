Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.89). Approximately 16,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($7.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 730.37. The firm has a market cap of £203.28 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

