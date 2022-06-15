Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KCDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 127,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

