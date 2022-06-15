Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,920 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 247,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,639. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

