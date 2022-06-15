Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BLK stock traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.78. 395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

