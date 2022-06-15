Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

