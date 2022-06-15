Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.81. 94,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.39 and its 200-day moving average is $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.89 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

