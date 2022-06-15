Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.45. 9,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

