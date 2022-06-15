Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 83,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,414,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

