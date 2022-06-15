Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.