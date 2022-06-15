Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,897 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after buying an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. 27,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

