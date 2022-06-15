KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KNOP opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $541.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

