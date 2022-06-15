Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.
In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
