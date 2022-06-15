KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $8.47 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.78 or 0.00053994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

