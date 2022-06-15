LABS Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $30,256.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,384% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.