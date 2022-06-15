Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 82.4% in May

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

