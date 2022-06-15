Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 82.4% in May

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
