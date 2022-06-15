LegalZoom.com (LZ) and The Competition Financial Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LegalZoom.com to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -16.29 LegalZoom.com Competitors $868.32 million -$1.94 million -24.69

LegalZoom.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LegalZoom.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 339 2361 4556 59 2.59

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.33%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 91.61%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.93% -1,406.80% -6.43%

Summary

LegalZoom.com competitors beat LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

