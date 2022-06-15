Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.03

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 31834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

