Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in May

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,129. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

