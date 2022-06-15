Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,479,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FINMF. AlphaValue upgraded Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.