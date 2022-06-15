Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

