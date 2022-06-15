Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 77554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Leslie’s by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

