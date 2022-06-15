Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

