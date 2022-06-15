Li Ning Company Limited Plans Dividend of $1.69 (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.6896 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of LNNGY opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.54. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $348.89.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

