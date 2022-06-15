Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tiger Eye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 14.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $52,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

