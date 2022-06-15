LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSIXF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

OTCMKTS MSIXF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

