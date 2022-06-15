Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.
A number of analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.
About Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.