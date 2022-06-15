Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 898,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

