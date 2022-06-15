Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.53.
About Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
