Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

