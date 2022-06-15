Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

