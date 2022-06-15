Linear (LINA) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,056.77 or 1.00081269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

