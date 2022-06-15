Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004240 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 723.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.74 or 0.09145342 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00424234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,148,577 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

