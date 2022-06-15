Litecoin Cash Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.71 million and $1,243.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00756027 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.91 or 1.00000862 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,515,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.