LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

LKQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,156. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

