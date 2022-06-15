Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

