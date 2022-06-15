Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $97.75 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.57 or 1.00138466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

