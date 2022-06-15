Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 95,834 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AT&T by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,991,000 after buying an additional 6,909,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 914,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,038,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

